Virginia-based nonprofit delivers nearly 20M chef-created meals to communities affected by natural disasters

Virginia-based nonprofit delivers nearly 20M chef-created meals to communities affected by natural disasters
Mercy Chef chef Gary LeBlanc and his team have dedicated their lives to surviving the trauma of a natural disaster, volunteering and feeding first responders.

For over 20 years, LeBlanc has spent countless days working at high-end resorts across the country. But when Katrina condemned her hometown of New Orleans in 2005, things changed.

Mercy Chef helps feed survivors, first responders and volunteers after a natural disaster injury.

(Mercy Chefs)

Seeing people trapped on the bridge waiting for rescue, he thinks help is needed. However, during her time as a volunteer, LeBlanc was shocked to find food for the needy.

“The people there worked very hard and did their best, but I didn’t see any sanitation or food security,” LeBlanc told FoxNeck.ws. “I didn’t see professionalism, I didn’t see passion. I didn’t see love.”

He tried to connect his friends in the food industry with non-profit organizations so that people in the disaster area could have access to better food. He quickly realized, though, that many organizations do not want to get involved.

They said it was very difficult. It would cost a lot of money, “LeBlanc recalls.” Some of them even said, ‘We’ve made a lot of money with bad food. Why do we want good food? ‘”

Mercy Chef was created after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

(Mercy Chefs)

They told him he was “foolish.” However, LeBlanc did not see it that way. Instead, he created his own faith-based nonprofit, Mercy Chefs, to take on the job.

Over the past 16 years, Mercy Chef LeBlanc and his team have traveled to more than 150 disaster zones in 25 states and nine countries. During that time, the company, located outside Portsmouth, Virginia, has served more than 20 million meals through mobile and community kitchens.

Refrigerated trailers are located around the country, so a team of professional chefs can “respond very quickly to calls for help,” he said.

There are mobile trailers in Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama, California, Georgia and Virginia that are capable of serving 2,500 to 15,000 freshly cooked meals a day.

Over the past 16 years, Mercy Chef Gary LeBlanc and his team have traveled to more than 150 disaster areas in 25 states and nine countries.

(Mercy Chefs)

Although the meals are all chef-prepared, the company also relies on 80 local volunteers per day to assist the team.

Mercy Chef also has community kitchens in Portsmouth and Nashville that are used to “help like-minded organizations advance their goals by providing food services to underdeveloped communities across the country.”

Mercy Chef has refrigerated trailers across the country, so teams of professional chefs can "Respond very quickly to a call for help."

(Mercy Chefs)

Most recently, the agency set up shop at a middle school in Kentucky as part of a long-term recovery effort to help residents after a tornado hit the state in December. Since then, the team has served more than 43,000 meals at shelters in counties that are homeless.

To this day, LeBlanc says his team continues to do what they do: “Just prepare good food and very high doses.”

Mercy Chef, based in Portsmouth, Virginia, has served over 20 million meals through mobile and community kitchens.

(Mercy Chefs)

Despite the tremendous success of the organization, LeBlanc does not take any credit.

“It’s bigger than me and it’s better than me,” he said. “And I couldn’t have imagined it 15 years ago. It’s really an incredible thing. It’s really taking its own life.”

