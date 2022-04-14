Virginia convict indicted on murder charge in girlfriend’s 2012 disappearance



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Virginia prosecutors say a man accused of kidnapping a Rocky Mount man has been jailed for the 2012 murder of his then-girlfriend, whose body has yet to be found.

Heather Hodges, 22, was reported missing 10 years ago this month.

Her live-in boyfriend, Paul “Scooter” Jordan II, now 49, of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, said she went missing two days after she was last seen alive.

The Miami Instagram model is not accused of her boyfriend’s death ‘because of her privilege’, the brother complained

Investigators initially described Jordan as a person of interest – but it took several years for criminal charges to be filed in the case.

The sheriff’s office said detectives interviewed dozens of people in the case and “quickly” shifted the investigation from a missing person’s case to a criminal case.

Extensive search through the ground, air and K-9 units failed to uncover his remains.

The Sheriff’s Office said “Heather’s disappearance has always been an active investigation and has never been considered a cold case.”

In July 2017, investigators arrested Jordan in an unrelated incident, which authorities say involved a forced abduction.

“Since that time, the investigation has continued, with significant additional evidence of Jordan’s involvement in Heather’s disappearance and death, although his body has not yet been found,” the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

A Franklin County grand jury on Thursday indicted him on criminal charges of second-degree murder and concealing a body, the sheriff announced.

Investigators declined to release additional details, citing their ongoing investigation.

Sarah Rampoff of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.