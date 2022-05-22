Virginia driver hits four pedestrians while picking up food in her car



On Friday, a Virginia lady hit four pedestrians as she picked up food mendacity in her car.

In response to Fox 5 Washington, DC, the incident left one individual with life-threatening accidents and despatched four others to a neighborhood hospital.

Fairfax County police say a Nissan driver dropped his food and splashed a drink inside his car, in keeping with reviews.

When he tried to choose up the food, he misplaced management of the Nissan and struck four pedestrians standing in Annandale in the Virginia parking zone. The car later collided with a steel fence.

The driver and passenger have been taken to a neighborhood hospital, the report mentioned.

The crash occurred in the 7200 block of Maple Place, police mentioned.