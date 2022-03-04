Sports

Virginia fires women’s hoops coach Tina Thompson after 4 seasons

1 day ago
Virginia women’s basketball coach Tina Thompson was fired on Thursday after four seasons,

Athletic director Carla Williams made the announcement. It came a day after the 14th-seeded Cavaliers were knocked out 61-53 by Wake Forest in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Thompson has one year left on his contract.

The Cavaliers were 5-22 this season and 30-63 in four years under Thompson, a Nicemith basketball Hall of Famer and four-time WNBA champion. They were 15-38 against the conference competition.

“Unfortunately, we have not realized the kind of success this program expects and deserves,” Williams said in a statement from the school. “I’m grateful for Coach Thompson’s efforts and I wish him well.”

File - Connecticut players celebrate after the Women's NCAA Final Four College Basketball Championship match against Stanford in San Antonio, this Tuesday, April 6, 2010, in file photo. Connecticut won 53-47.

Thompson’s tenure included the 0-5 mark last season, before the Cavaliers were knocked out of the season and this year’s regular season AA 2-16 conference ledger who has seized a pair.

A game scheduled for February 4 in Virginia No. 4 Louisville was canceled after the ACC announced that the Cavaliers’ plane had mechanical and stuffing problems so the team could not get out of Charlottesville on time and lost without a court. .

The latest seizure became official last week when a rescheduled home game was not played against Notre Dame 14. The game was originally scheduled for January 25, but was canceled, Thompson said, to allow the Fighting Irish to play another opponent. However, Notre Dame finally played no one on January 25th.

Thompson said Virginia decided not to play the game after rescheduling the game on Feb. 22 because he believed it would put pressure on his players.

