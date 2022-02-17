Virginia judge orders sanity evaluation for college shooting suspect



A Virginia judge has ordered an assessment of the mental health of a man accused of fatally shooting two campus officials.

The judge granted a request for an assessment of Alexander Campbell’s intelligence during the Feb. 1 shooting at Bridgewater College, news outlets reported.

Attorney Jean Hart told the court he had reason to believe his client had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. Hart wanted to know about Campbell’s prudence during the shooting, not his client’s overall skills, he said.

Rockingham County Commonwealth Attorney Marsha Garst did not oppose the request, but said law enforcement videos show no conscience issue in the clarity of Campbell’s statements.

Campbell has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a police officer, multiple manslaughter, manslaughter in 3 years, and possession of a firearm in connection with the death of campus police officer John Painter. And JJ Jefferson, College Safety Officer.