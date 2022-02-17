World

Virginia judge orders sanity evaluation for college shooting suspect

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Virginia judge orders sanity evaluation for college shooting suspect
Written by admin
Virginia judge orders sanity evaluation for college shooting suspect

Virginia judge orders sanity evaluation for college shooting suspect

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Virginia judge has ordered an assessment of the mental health of a man accused of fatally shooting two campus officials.

The judge granted a request for an assessment of Alexander Campbell’s intelligence during the Feb. 1 shooting at Bridgewater College, news outlets reported.

Carrying caskets of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter during a memorial service for Painter and campus security officer JJ Jefferson, who was killed on duty last Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Virginia last week.

Carrying caskets of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter during a memorial service for Painter and campus security officer JJ Jefferson, who was killed on duty last Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Virginia last week.
(AP Photo / Steve Hellbar, Pool, File)

Attorney Jean Hart told the court he had reason to believe his client had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. Hart wanted to know about Campbell’s prudence during the shooting, not his client’s overall skills, he said.

Rockingham County Commonwealth Attorney Marsha Garst did not oppose the request, but said law enforcement videos show no conscience issue in the clarity of Campbell’s statements.

Campbell has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a police officer, multiple manslaughter, manslaughter in 3 years, and possession of a firearm in connection with the death of campus police officer John Painter. And JJ Jefferson, College Safety Officer.

#Virginia #judge #orders #sanity #evaluation #college #shooting #suspect

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  CBS2’s 1/16 Sunday Afternoon Storm Preview – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment