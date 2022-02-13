Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears: Lawlessness in America ‘coming from the highest levels’



Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears argued Sunday that lawlessness in the United States is “coming from the highest levels,” explaining that he believes it is “coming down from the presidency where there is no leadership.”

Sears argued in an exclusive interview with “Sunday Morning Future” that he told host Maria Bertiromo that he believed there was a “void” and that leaders “seem to be following what is happening on the streets.”

“It will not work for anyone because the leader has to lead. That is why they are called leaders and they have to show the right path, the righteous path,” Sears told Bartiromo.

“There is right and wrong, and you can’t see what’s going on in the streets and say, ‘OK, that’s just social justice.’ No, it’s theft, and it’s destroying our economy. “

Sears has been citing waves of retail theft in cities across the country in recent months, with thieves stealing everything from luxury goods to glasses.

More than half of retailers nationwide, 57%, say there has been more organized retail crime since the coronavirus epidemic began, according to a survey conducted by the National Retail Federation last year.

Sears argued Sunday that current leaders “follow the election and do not have religious bones in their bodies.” He encourages them to lead properly.

New Virginia Gov. Glenn Yankin issued an executive order in January banning the mask mandate in schools. The order is now facing multiple court challenges, but last week, a bipartisan team of Virginia lawmakers went on to finish masked mandates in state schools.

A group of 10 state Senate Democrats voted with Republicans for an amendment that would allow parents to opt out of masking their children at school, a rule consistent with Yankin’s order, which was signed on his first day in office last month.

Several other states have also moved to eliminate the need for masks in the past few weeks.

The state has lifted masks for adults in bars and restaurants but still needs children in schools to wear masks.

“The governor has kept his campaign promise and he told everyone that if you want to wear a mask, you want to wear a mask, then allow parents to make that decision for their own children because as far as we can tell, children are still part of them. Parents. They are not part of the state. “Not yet, if we can’t help it,” Sears said Sunday.

“Some parents have had problems with this, and now we have a bill that is going on and it looks like it will pass completely, and we will have a law here that parents will make that decision above all else.”

Just days before Martin Luther King Jr.’s day, Sears became the first black woman – and the first woman in general – to hold office.

Sears, a Jamaican immigrant who came to the United States at the age of six, hopes today’s children can draw inspiration from her own experience.

“Here I am second in command in the former capital of the Confederacy,” he said, stressing that “no one can say then that we did not get very far from where we started.”

“And besides, I’m an immigrant. I wasn’t even born in America. And look, America has given me a chance to succeed,” he continued.

He acknowledged that there had been problems in the past with slavery and segregation, “but here I am saying that we are not back in those days.” Sears also acknowledged that there are still problems and said that America is overcoming those challenges.

On Sunday, Sears also stressed Biden’s plan to field a black woman for the Supreme Court, noting that he hoped the president would choose a judge who would respect the constitution, uphold the rule of law, administer justice and be impartial.

