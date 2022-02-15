Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears uses leather high heel to gavel in Senate after gavel goes missing



Virginia Lieutenant Gov. Winsome Sears used her high-heeled patented leather pump to order the Virginia Senate on Monday when someone took her gig.

The Washington Post reporter Laura Vojella tweeted that “an unknown prankster” took the gibble and hid it, but that Sears “took the strategy forward.”

“One shoe can change your life,” Sears said of his quick-thinking solution. “Just ask Cinderella.”

“Resources – Never underestimate it!” Sears also tweeted in response to Voyager.

Winsome Sears breaks down critical race theory: ‘Our kids don’t learn in school’

Sears, who became Virginia’s first black female lieutenant governor, presided over a narrow Democrat majority in the state Senate, where she was able to cast a tie-breaking vote.

On February 10, he cast his first tie-breaking vote on SB137, which was related to the Discretionary Punishment Guidelines.

Sears is already a critical player in the administration of newly sworn Republican Governor Glenn Yankin, who has taken action on COVID-19 and critical race theory in schools.

On his first day in office, Yankin signed 11 executive action, including stopping the use of critical racism in schools, investigating alleged wrongdoing by officials in Loudoun County, and allowing parents to decide whether their children should wear school masks.