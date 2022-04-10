Virginia parent fighting ‘race-based’ admissions policy wins legal battle as case heads to Supreme Court



A parent and former PTA president in Virginia who openly criticized the classification of an elite public high school as race-based has emerged victorious after dropping four criminal charges on Friday.

Dr. Harry Jackson, a father and former naval intelligence officer, opposed the policy of the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, which was more ethnically based and less qualified. Steve Descano, a Democratic prosecutor backed by billionaire George Soros, followed the criminal charges of defamation and libel against Jackson with tweets published in 2020.

UVA student backs out after Mike Pence calls event for cancellation for ‘violent rhetoric’ in school papers

Jackson, also a professor at several other universities and the African American community liaison for the Fairfax GOP, accused liberal activist George Torrico of “grooming” behavior.

Torico, a member of the TJ Alumni Action Group, which advocated eliminating the need for standardized tests and written teacher recommendations for school admissions, was seen talking to the high school senior and student government president after a PTA meeting. Jackson complained to Trico that meetings with minors and other trips had been attempted without the presence of parents.

“I would like to emphasize that what makes this case unique is that criminal charges were brought to suppress freedom of speech. Criminal charges! Not civil cases, but criminal charges,” RightDefense.org Attorney Marina Medwin, who recently represented Jackson, told Newsweek on Friday. .

“In this day and age, I believe this is the only event of its kind,” Medwin continued. “It should never have happened. But a magistrate allowed it to happen – four times. And then a Soros-funded prosecutor allowed an innocent man to stand trial for seven months.”

Newsweek reported that Descano intended to drop the prosecution, but Medwin sought to have the charge dismissed by a Fairfax County judge in order to “restore public confidence in the First Amendment.”

A separate but related case involving school admissions policy, which a federal judge previously ruled was discriminatory against Asian Americans, also arouses Supreme Court interest.

U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton ruled in February that even the school’s revised admissions policy is still equivalent to “racial balance,” but the three-judge 4th Circuit Appeals Panel ruled March 31 that the school may continue to use the policy temporarily. An alliance of community members, parents and alumni has filed an urgent request to vacate the pending stay pending an appeal by the school system.

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday called for a response from Fairfax County Public Schools, which has until Wednesday to present its case. Roberts will then decide on the application, which may include mentioning the case in full court, according to Fox 5 DC.