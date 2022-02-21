Virginia parents frustrated some schools are still forcing masks on kids



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Virginia schools have until March 1 to comply with a new “mask optional” law, but parents frustrated by the two-year Covid-19 ban are demanding swift action.

“You don’t like when my freedom starts. Oh God, the freedom given now has started. So he won’t be in school after the mask. And if he is kicked out any day, they can kick him out every day. Think about, “Naisha T. Chinri told Gadget Clock. Her 5th grader was expelled from her Arlington basketball team for not wearing a mask. Chinari notes that her son’s school gymnasium has very little ventilation, and wearing a mask could potentially endanger his health.

“It’s like a reward system. And then you all send these educators to be dictators instead of educated. Looks like they’re masked cops. My son called me a few weeks ago crying because he was alone in a room. And he could breathe in the classroom.” No, “said Chinri.

It’s not just at Arlington School.

Neighboring Fairfax County Public Schools was one of seven districts where Republican Gov. Glenn Yankin sued after his January executive order made masks optional in schools.

The boss of the teachers’ union has called out the mask mandate

The Virginia Legislature has since passed a bill of choice for parents, which Yankin signed into law Feb. 16.

“We are aware of the passage of SB739 and are reviewing what this means for FCPS, as the local health metrics continue to improve,” said Julie Malt, a spokeswoman for Fairfax County Public Schools.

“Most schools in Virginia here are complying with the district law as they should, but Fairfax County is just being uncomfortable. And, you know, I think the attorney general made it very clear that schools have to follow this law. And if they don’t, they Going to hear from his office, “Fan for School executive director Ian Pryor told Gadget Clock in a television interview.

Opinion: What would Abraham Lincoln say to American children today?

Some Democrats are beginning to recognize that their voters have enough Kavid restrictions.

“I want to tell parents more because, you know, and I agree that the more parents are involved with their children’s education, the better off the children will be,” said Matt Cartwright, D-Pa. , Says Gadget Clock.

“Democrats now realize that the biggest single issue in American history is the formation of the voter bloc, which is happening, and it’s the parents. And it doesn’t matter if they’re Democrats, it doesn’t matter if they are. Republicans, blacks, whites, Asians, men or women.” , Christians, Jews, Muslims. It is going to overcome all this and get their votes ready to be captured, “Prior said.

A number of Virginia School Districts fighting the governor over the issue have suspended children who did not wear masks. Many of these young students have had to pay a heavy price for getting caught up in the war between their governors and their school superintendents.

“Why would you pull my child aside without talking to me as his mother or his father and make him feel isolated and discriminated against? And the principal and his staff continue, they continue these tactics, and I’m tired. I’m sick and I’m tired.” And I’m coming in. I don’t care what the march looks like. My freedom and its freedom begins now, “Chinri said.