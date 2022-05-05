Virginia police seize 5,000 counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills, arrest four



Police in North Virginia seized 5,000 pills containing fentanyl on Wednesday, just days after two teenagers died of fatal overdoses on suspicion of receiving counterfeit percosets.

The Prince William County Police Department has issued search warrants on three properties and arrested four people involved in the raid.

“This is part of an ongoing joint effort by law enforcement agencies to combat the opioid epidemic in the country,” the police department said on Wednesday.

Walter Alexander Quintanilla Gomez, 23, and Emerson Giovanni Quintanilla Gomez, 20, have been arrested and charged with various drug and firearms offenses.

Fentanyl test strips can detect hidden opioids

Joel Medina, 19, was charged with supplying a firearm to a minor, while 19-year-old Zion Alexander Ryan was charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I / II drug.

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times more potent than morphine. Drug dealers are increasingly mixing fentanyl with other drugs, such as heroin and counterfeit prescription opioids, to strengthen the product and increase their profits, leading to increased doses in Virginia and across the country.

Two Prince William County teenagers Died last month Within the 48-hour period after receiving the fake Percocet, commonly referred to as “Perc30”

According to the Virginia Department of Health, fatal drug overdoses in Virginia have more than tripled in the past decade, from 799 in 2012 to 2,656 last year.

Over the course of the 12-month period ending in April 2021, more than 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses nationwide, the CDC said in November, an increase of 28.5% over the previous 12-month period.