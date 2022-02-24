World

Virginia sheriff’s office praises goat for assistance in chasing suspect

13 seconds ago
NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

You’re kidding me …

A Virginia sheriff’s office is thanking a goat for helping deputies during a leg chase with a fugitive suspect this month.

The goat, named Gracie, helped two deputies chase a suspect on Feb. 13, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

On February 13, Gracie Goat assisted Deputy David Parnell while pursuing a suspect in Henry County, Virginia.

On February 13, Gracie Goat assisted Deputy David Parnell while pursuing a suspect in Henry County, Virginia.
(Henry County Sheriff’s Office)

“Sometimes help comes in all shapes and sizes !!” The sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Capt. Scott Barker said Deputy David Parnell spotted the suspect while investigating a domestic assault case in the Fielddale area of ​​Henry County, the Martinsville Bulletin reported.

After he told the suspect about his arrest, the suspect fled on foot, leading Parnell through the fence line and chasing him across a field, Barker said.

During the chase, Barker said a goat from the property joined the deputy.

When Parnell and the goat reached the next line of the field fence, the goat continued to walk through the fence in front of the deputy and chased the man into the forest.

As Parnell surveyed the situation, the goat and a deputy man on the other side were taken out of the woods and taken into custody, Barker said, according to the Martinsville Bulletin.

Barker said the goat was returned to its owner after the incident was resolved. Authorities have not yet released the name of the suspect.

Fielddale is located about 70 miles southeast of Blacksburg.

