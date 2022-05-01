Virginia shooting at middle school football game sends 3 to hospital



A middle school football game in Virginia turned violent on Sunday morning when three people were injured by gunfire, police said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a community athletic event at Benton Middle School in Lewis, near Dale City, around 11 a.m.

The Prince William County Police Department said two adult men were receiving medical treatment for gunshot wounds.

At least one of the injured was taken to hospital, Potomac reported. A nurse was reported to have met one of the victims in the sports field and another victim was found in the parking lot.

Detectives are trying to identify and locate the suspect, whom police described as a black man, measuring between 5’6 “and 5’10”.

“Our thoughts are with those who have been affected by this incident, and we are seeking help to provide any information to the community that will move the investigation forward.”

Police said the scene was safe and there was no further threat to the public. Anyone with information that will help with the investigation should call the department’s tip line at 703-792-7000.

The Prince William County Police Department is investigating. Gadget Clock reached out to the department for more information.

Prince William County Public Schools said they were aware of the shooting.

Dale City is located about 30 miles southwest of Washington, DC

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.