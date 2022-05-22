Virginia teacher charged after child pornography found on Snapchat account



A Virginia Center Faculty teacher was arrested final week on child pornography prices, police stated.

Christine Nijner, a basic science teacher at Irving Center Faculty in Springfield, has allegations of child sexual abuse on her Snapchat account, based on Fairfax County Police, based on Fox 5.

Fairfax police stated they acquired a tip Tuesday from the Nationwide Heart for Lacking and Exploited Kids that somebody with a Snapchat account linked to the Fairfax County IP tackle was possessing child sexual abuse materials.

An investigation has decided that the IP tackle was hooked up to Nijner’s house in Springfield. Detectives run a search warrant and discover that Nijna is the one occupant of the home.

Photos and movies of child pornography have been found on a number of of the teacher’s social media functions.

Nijnar was arrested and charged with two counts of child pornography and brought to an grownup detention middle. He was launched on 2,000 unsecured bond.

In line with police, not one of the lifeless seemed to be Nijnar’s college students.