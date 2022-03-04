World

Virginia teacher suspended after reportedly making pro-Russia comments amid war with Ukraine

An Arlington alternative teacher in Virginia, Virginia, has been fired for making pro-Russian remarks during the Russia-Ukraine war.

Arlington Public School spokesman Frank Bellavia confirmed to Gadget Clock Digital that John Stanton, 65, of Swanson Middle School, has been “suspended for the rest of the year.”

“Because it’s a staff issue, I can’t provide any other details,” Belavia said in an email.

Swanson Middle School, Arlington, Virginia. (Google Maps)

Swanson Middle School, Arlington, Virginia. (Google Maps)

Stanton told The Washington Post, which first reported on his dismissal, that he spoke about the Ukraine-Russia war in the first 10 minutes of a one-and-a-half-hour Spanish lesson last Friday and said he was trying to present students. With a different perspective.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“I said, ‘Here’s what’s going on,'” Stanton told the outlet, adding that the statement he thinks got him into trouble when he said, “I personally support Putin’s argument.”

“[W]The hat I meant by that, he made a reasonable decision from his perception, “Stanton told the Post.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 14, 2022. (Photo by Alexei Nikolsky / Sputnik / Getty Images via AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 14, 2022. (Photo by Alexei Nikolsky / Sputnik / Getty Images via AFP)

Parents told the Arlington School Board in an email that Stanton’s comments to students expressing support for Russia and asking if anyone “hated” the country were based on “Russian propaganda” and “advocacy of political positions,” according to the post.

Russia News: Ukrainian-born congressional candidate says Biden has ‘done little’ to prevent war

Alternative teacher, who said he currently writes for the Russian state-run newspaper Pravda – a former official newspaper of the Communist Party of the former Soviet Union – also said that Sputnik encouraged students to read outlets, such as a Russian state news website.

His autobiography, shared with the Post, also states that he worked as a researcher at the American Enterprise Institute, hosted a “political / cultural radio program” in DC in the 1980s, and worked as an “independent journalist.”

The Ukrainian national flag is seen in front of a school that, according to local residents, caught fire after the shelling, as Russia's aggression on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, February 28, 2022. (REUTERS / Vitaliy Gnidyi)

The Ukrainian national flag is seen in front of a school that, according to local residents, caught fire after the shelling, as Russia’s aggression on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, February 28, 2022. (REUTERS / Vitaliy Gnidyi)

An op-ed from Stanton published by Pravda on 28 February states that the United States owns “every country” in NATO, and that the West’s efforts to provide Ukraine with “anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons” are “great news” for the West. Defense contractor. He further added that “the only way to form an opinion on the Russia-Ukraine conflict is to look at it as humanely as possible from Russian and Western sources.”

“Any support for the Russian position in the West is ridiculed and ridiculed by pro-Western scholars,” he wrote. Stanton called the 2014 Ukraine-Russia conflict a “US-sponsored coup in Ukraine” as a result of Crimea’s annexation.

Stanton told the Post that he understood why his short lesson was inappropriate for high school students about different views on the Ukraine-Russia war, adding that he would “do it” again if he could reach “a student” who wanted to learn more. “

