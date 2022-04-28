Virginia teen charged in shooting death of 12-year-old girl



A 16-year-old boy has been charged with shooting and killing a 12-year-old Virginia girl, authorities said Wednesday.

The Hampton Police Department said the teenager, who could not be identified, was charged with murder, using a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, obstructing a trial and giving false information to police.

He was arrested outside of nearby Norfolk on unrelated charges, police said.

On April 23, the girl was found dead inside a house. Hampton police officers responded to the scene after receiving a potential shooting call in the 2100 block of North Roger Pad Drive just before 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived, members of the Hampton Fire and Rescue Department found the girl dead inside a home, police said.

According to the investigation, he died of gunshot wounds. The cause of death is still under investigation.

Authorities have not released details of what caused the shooting or the relationship between the girl and the teenage boy.