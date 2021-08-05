Virginia will require state workers to be vaccinated or get tested.

Virginia will soon require state employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or tested weekly, joining a few other states that have imposed similar mandates, Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday.

And Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the United States, will also require its employees to show proof of vaccination, starting in the fall.

States, cities, employers and the federal government have all turned to warrants to speed up the pace of vaccinations as cases have jumped across the country and the Delta variant has spread. Fully vaccinated people are protected from the worst consequences of Covid-19, including those caused by the Delta variant.

New York, California and Puerto Rico have announced similar mandates, and last week President Biden said federal employees should be vaccinated or regularly tested for the coronavirus. Major employers like Tyson Foods, Microsoft, ViacomCBS, Google, and Disney have all instituted their own vaccine requirements.