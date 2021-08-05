Virginia will require state workers to be vaccinated or get tested.
Virginia will soon require state employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or tested weekly, joining a few other states that have imposed similar mandates, Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday.
And Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the United States, will also require its employees to show proof of vaccination, starting in the fall.
States, cities, employers and the federal government have all turned to warrants to speed up the pace of vaccinations as cases have jumped across the country and the Delta variant has spread. Fully vaccinated people are protected from the worst consequences of Covid-19, including those caused by the Delta variant.
New York, California and Puerto Rico have announced similar mandates, and last week President Biden said federal employees should be vaccinated or regularly tested for the coronavirus. Major employers like Tyson Foods, Microsoft, ViacomCBS, Google, and Disney have all instituted their own vaccine requirements.
All 122,000 employees and contractors in the state of Virginia will need to be vaccinated by September 1 or be tested weekly, Northam said. Unvaccinated employees will also be required to wear masks indoors and when conducting public business.
On Wednesday evening, Hilda Solis, chair of the powerful Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, announced that she was signing an executive order ordering the county’s 110,000 employees to show proof of a coronavirus vaccination by October 1 . and for religious reasons, the decree did not provide for a testing option like other local governments did.
Its power to issue the settlement stems from Los Angeles County’s local declaration of emergency in March 2020, according to the order.
Ms Solis said in a statement that since the city reopened on June 15, the average number of daily cases has increased eighteen times and hospitalizations have quintupled. “As vaccinations continue at a slower pace than what is needed to slow the spread, the need for immediate action is great,” she said.
The spike in cases was caused by unvaccinated residents, health officials said.
At the same time, the city of Los Angeles and the state of California have issued warrants asking government employees to get vaccinated or agree to regular testing.
In Virginia, nearly 66% of adults are fully vaccinated, according to federal data, and the state has seen its daily average of coronavirus cases drop from a low of 129 on June 20 to 1,279 on Wednesday, according to a database. New York Times data.
Understanding the State of Vaccination Mandates in the United States
“The arrival of the Delta variant, combined with the number of unvaccinated people, is pushing up our number of cases,” Northam said at a press conference.
“The way we are going to win this war is to roll up our sleeves and get vaccinated,” he added.
Mr Northam called on businesses and local governments in Virginia to institute their own vaccination mandates, and said he supported other mitigation measures, like masking, but was more focused on vaccination state than on the imposition of a statewide mask warrant.
This approach is similar to that of Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City, who this week requested proof of at least one vaccination before people could participate in indoor activities, such as going indoors. restaurant, gym or theater. He has strongly recommended that people wear masks indoors, but has so far chosen not to impose a mask warrant.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in hot spots of the virus.
Mr Northam said he witnessed firsthand the ravages of a deadly disease while working as a doctor.
“I have seen individuals fight for every breath, and I have also seen individuals take their last breath,” Mr. Northam said. “And so I want you to know that as governor, I will do whatever I can to prevent you from this scenario.”
#Virginia #require #state #workers #vaccinated #tested
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.