Virus infection rate decreased in Delhi, but death continues

On Tuesday, 6,028 new cases of corona infection were reported in Delhi and 31 patients died due to the epidemic.

On Tuesday, 6,028 new cases of corona infection were reported in Delhi and 31 patients died due to the epidemic. According to the Health Department data, the infection rate was recorded at 10.55 percent. The highest infection rate was recorded on January 15, which was about 30 percent, but in 10 days it has come down to about 11 percent.

On Monday, 5,760 new cases of corona infection were reported and 30 more patients died due to the epidemic. While the infection rate fell to 11.79 percent. On Sunday, 9,197 cases were registered in the city and 34 people died due to infection and the infection rate was 13.32 percent. So far 574 people have died due to Kovid in the national capital in January. The bulletin said that in the last one day, 9,127 people have recovered and less than 15 percent of the Covid beds in hospitals are full.

So far 574 people have died due to Kovid in the national capital in January. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and officials say that most of the dead were people who were already suffering from some disease.

gautam gambhir infected

Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir said on Tuesday that he has been infected with Corona and is suffering from minor symptoms. Gambhir tweeted that after the emergence of minor symptoms, corona infection was confirmed in him on Tuesday. He wrote- I urge all the people who came in contact with me to get a corona test.

BJP MLA meets Lt Governor

Delhi BJP MLAs have met the Lieutenant Governor and demanded to withdraw the decision of odd-even and weekend curfew in Delhi. Also raised the issue of non-payment of salary to the staff of 12 colleges of Delhi University of Delhi University for 6 months. BJP MLA Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri was also led by Omprakash Sharma, Jitendra Mahajan, Anil Bajpai and Ajay Mahawar.