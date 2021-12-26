Virus, Tsunami and Alien Attack, read Baba Venga’s prediction for 2022

The year 2021 is about to pass with sweet memories and everyone is eagerly waiting for the new year. In this dreadful era of Corona pandemic, everyone is hoping for a better new year. At the same time, predictions of famous prophets are also coming out regarding the coming year. Blind Vangelia Pandava Gushterova aka Baba Venga Fakir Baba Venga of Bulgaria has predicted that there will be a cataclysm on earth in the year 2022. According to Baba Venga, the risk of earthquake and tsunami will increase in the coming year.

It is said about Baba Venga that despite having no eyesight, she could see the future clearly. It is also said about him that many of his predictions have come true. Venga Baba died in the year 1996. His prophecies are nowhere to be found, but he is said to have spoken about these prophecies orally to his followers.

According to the prediction of Baba Venga, the water crisis in the world is going to deepen in the year 2022. In many cities, people will have to face problems regarding drinking water. The water of rivers will get polluted and the lake-pond area will shrink.

According to his prediction, due to the scarcity of water, migration to other places will start increasing. He says that global warming will increase in the year 2022 and its most impact will be visible in India. Here the maximum temperature will touch up to 50 degrees Celsius. He says that due to the rise in temperature, the population of locusts will increase which will destroy the crops. Due to this a famine-like situation will arise in the country.

Baba Vaenga says that due to global warming, ice will start melting in Russia’s Siberia region and the world will face a deadly virus. This virus will be very dangerous and will spread rapidly. According to him, all the arrangements of the world will prove to be insufficient in dealing with the infection of this virus.

According to the prediction of Baba Venga, a big tsunami will arise after the earthquake in the Indian Ocean. This tsunami will engulf the coastal areas of many countries including Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia and India. Due to this tsunami, there will be a lot of damage and many people will be killed.