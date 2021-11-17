Viruses harassed IT companies do system damage with theft of confidential information

Viruses are adept at stealing your confidential information from IT systems. Along with this, they also destroy the expensive software of the system.

Today we are going to give you information about 10 such computer viruses. Who has troubled the IT company and the banking sector a lot in the last 30 days. These viruses are adept at stealing your confidential information from IT systems. Along with this, they also destroy the expensive software of the system. Let us tell you that many times cyber criminals distribute phishing attacks and malware with the help of these viruses. Let’s know about the virus….

Agent Tesla – This virus monitors the keyboard input and system keyboard of the users and collects information from it. Along with this, this virus can also take screenshot of any important document from your computer. Let us tell you that this virus can also cross the filters of Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Outlook.

Trickbot This virus is also known as banking virus. Often hackers use this virus to hack the banking system. Along with this, Trickbot keeps on increasing your count once you enter the system.

XMRig – This is an open-source CPU mining virus. Which is used for mining cryptocurrencies. This virus was first used in 2017.

Tofsee This virus is used for DDos attacks, spam email and mining cryptocurrencies. Tofsee was first used by hackers around 2013.

Also read: Vivo V23e 5G smartphone will be launched on November 23, these specifications will be with 44MP selfie camera

Ramnit This is a virus used to steal confidential information from the banking sector. Through this, cyber criminals steal banking credentials, ftp passwords and personal data.

Remcos This virus spreads very fast and for this they use the email done in the office. Let us tell you that this virus also bypasses high-tech security like Widnows UAC.

Also read: Song will be able to listen without headphones in future cars, the front will not hear the sound, know how it will work

Nanocore – This virus was prepared in 2013. It is a remote access Trojan that targets the Windows operating system. This virus steals information through screen capture, cryptocurrency mining, remote destop control and webcam.

Formbook – It simply steals credentials from web browsers and collects screenshots, monitors and logs keystrokes. It does not have the ability to steal files.