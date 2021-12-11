Virushka Marriage Expenses As Reported Almost 50 Crores Spend on Guests Virat Kohli Gifted 1 Crore Worth Wedding Ring To Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married on 11 December 2017 at a resort in Tuscany, Italy. This resort is the second most expensive resort in the world.

India’s Test captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma had a destination wedding on 11 December 2017. His destination was Borgo Resort in Tuscany, Central Italy. It is said that this resort is also the second most expensive resort in the world. According to reports, about Rs 100 crore was spent in this marriage.

According to media reports, only 45 to 50 crores were spent in the hospitality of the guests at Virushka’s wedding here. It is also said that this resort remains closed during the winter season. But it was opened for Virushka’s special wedding.

A total of 50 special guests from both the families were invited in this function. There are a total of 22 rooms in which 44 people can stay. According to GQ, the rent of a person for a day is Rs 13,54,744 i.e. about 95 lakhs for a week. Before marriage, Virat-Anushka had left for here with the family on December 7.

Virat wore a wedding ring worth 1 crore to Anushka

Also, another story comes to the fore that Virat Kohli wore a wedding ring worth Rs 1 crore to Anushka Sharma. This ring was not minor, but Virat himself went to Austria for this. He had planned 3 months in advance to make this ring. This diamond ring was made by Europe’s famous and leading jewelry designer.

This marriage of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma was niche. It is said that around Rs 100 crore was spent in this marriage. After this, Virushka also gave a grand reception in Mumbai on 26 December. There was a gathering of hundreds of celebrities including the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, Bollywood actors, cricketers.

The marriage of the star couple has completed four years. In January this year, both became parents to a daughter. His daughter’s name is Vamika. Often both are seen with their daughter. However, his daughter’s face has not surfaced anywhere on social media or any family occasion. For which the fans are also very curious.