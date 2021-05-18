Vishal Aditya Singh Comes in Bottom 3 With Nikki Tamboli-Anushka Sen, Fails to Perform



Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Elimination: A number of celebrities from the tv business are preventing it out for the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape City, South Africa. If the newest buzz is to be believed, then the primary elimination activity has resulted in the ouster of actor Vishal Aditya Singh from the present. Whereas nothing has been formally confirmed but, a report in Spotboye talked about that Vishal grew to become the primary participant to have gotten evicted from the present after coming in the underside three.

As per the present's format, all of the contributors are assigned an journey activity after which the worst three performers are assigned a brand new activity, and the one who fails to carry out that activity has to go away the present. The report talked about that Vishal got here in the underside three with Anushka Sen and Nikki Tamboli and bought eradicated later.

The opposite 11 contestants who're nonetheless preventing for the title this yr are Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Nikki Tamboli and Mahek Chahal. The present is being hosted by Rohit Shetty for the fourth time in a row.

Earlier, Vishal talked to the media earlier than flying off to Cape City and requested his viewers to think about Khatron Ke Khiladi his first actuality present. The actor had earlier participated in Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss, nevertheless, he talked about that he entered as a jodi in the dance actuality present whereas in Bigg Boss, he wasn’t actually himself.

Be careful this area for all the newest updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11!