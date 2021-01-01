Vishal Aditya Singh hints at marrying Sana Maqbool: Shweta Tiwari’s reaction to Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Maqbool dinner date
What did Shweta Tiwari say?
Shweta, who affectionately calls Vishal ‘Mama’, was asked about Vishal’s remarks about Sana. Shweta said, ‘What can I say? If he found a girl, he got one. He further joked, “Nowadays children do nothing by asking their parents.”
Vishal shared a photo
Earlier, Vishal had shared some photos with Sana in Cape Town where ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’ was filmed. We will tell you, Vishal was removed from the show last week but in Saturday’s episode, the contestants who had left earlier returned with Saurabh Raj Jain and Astha Gill.
