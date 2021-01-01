Vishal Aditya Singh hints at marrying Sana Maqbool: Shweta Tiwari’s reaction to Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Maqbool dinner date

Shweta Tiwari was recently spotted at the airport where the paparazzi asked her to comment on the recent dinner date of Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Maqbool. Currently, all three are seen as contestants in ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’.

Vishal and Sana appeared on a dinner date on Friday, after which the discussion of their relationship intensified. One photographer asked, ‘When are you going to get married?’ Vishal smiled at this and said, ‘Will the marriage be short? Will get married. Look at the girl, are you crazy? Meanwhile, Sana kept smiling.





What did Shweta Tiwari say?

Shweta, who affectionately calls Vishal ‘Mama’, was asked about Vishal’s remarks about Sana. Shweta said, ‘What can I say? If he found a girl, he got one. He further joked, “Nowadays children do nothing by asking their parents.”



Vishal shared a photo

Earlier, Vishal had shared some photos with Sana in Cape Town where ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’ was filmed. We will tell you, Vishal was removed from the show last week but in Saturday’s episode, the contestants who had left earlier returned with Saurabh Raj Jain and Astha Gill.

