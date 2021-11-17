Visions of a U.S. Computer Chip Boom Have Cities Hustling

TAYLOR, Texas – The shortage of computer chips has dampened the energy of the global economy, punished various industries such as automakers and medical device makers, and raised fears of high inflation.

But silver lining has begun to appear in many states and cities in the United States: efforts to accelerate chip production in the United States have led to the creation of a busy chip factory in their backyard. And they’re running to get a piece of the potential boom.

One of those cities is Taylor, about 17,000 Texas cities about a 40-minute drive northeast of Austin. Leaders here are pulling out all the stops to get the इच्छित 17 billion Samsung plant the company wants to build in the United States early next year.

The city, its school district and county Samsung are planning to provide millions of dollars in financial incentives, including tax breaks. The community has also arranged for piped water from nearby counties used by the plant.