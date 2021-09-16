Visiting the Theater District and Finding Its Community
Peace and quiet doesn’t come easy in Midtown, but Alexander Tom manages to find it across the street from the evil witches of the Gershwin Theatre.
Mr. Tom, 29, interim program chief of the musical theater program at Pace University in Manhattan; He also moonlights as an audition coach, working out of his apartment and local studio.
Moving from his previous apartment in Harlem to one of the city’s busiest areas this May means surrounding himself not only with the theater, but with his community: He’ll often leave his house and see a friend at the theater. Will take a dip. Rehearsal West 51st Street can, at times, feel less like a two-way street and more like a small town. Rising before rental prices began to rebound from the pandemic downturn proved to be the right move for Mr. Tom.
“It’s quiet, but it seems like I can make it as loud as I want,” said Mr. Tom of his one-bedroom apartment. His biggest pandemic purchase was a kawaii piano, which he can play with thanks to the former walls of his building. In fact, her neighbor also plays the piano – they could play a duet, if only they could hear each other.
“I don’t listen to the hustle and bustle of Midtown,” he said, “but I can walk outside and be where I want to be.”
Favorite local coffee shop: “Bibble and Sip is an AAPI-owned coffee shop that has a llama as their mascot,” said Mr. Tom. “They have great cream puffs, the coffee is great – I love my Bible.”
The show you have to watch now: Antoinette Chinoni Navandu’s “Pass Over.” “The writer does a wonderful job of interacting on stage, but also evoking the audience to interact with themselves,” he said.
Earlier this year, while in a studio at 125th and Broadway, Mr. Tom found himself itching for more space. The studio was so small that it took him months to arrange all of his furniture in a way that seemed livable. “Hello Dolly!” He had planned to spend two months in South Carolina this summer to work on a U.S. student production. And he was worried that by the time he returned to the city the rent would rise significantly.
Relocating the city was a top priority. The commute from Harlem to Pace’s campus in the Financial District – which could take up to an hour and a half depending on the whims of the MTA – had begun to put pressure on Mr. Tom. Many of his workdays began with classes at 9 a.m. and ended with rehearsals that lasted late into the night, meaning he would reach home after midnight and would have to wake up at 5 a.m. to start all over again. “I’m young and nimble,” he said, “but I’m not He young, and I’m not He post haste.”
Traffic will have to be reduced. So he turned his attention to apartments down 72nd Street and up 14th, primarily near Hell’s Kitchen and apartments in Midtown West or Lincoln Square. In Harlem, he had become accustomed to certain amenities he knew he wouldn’t want to part with, including a dishwasher and a gas stove, which helped narrow down his options. (He loves to bake and regularly makes fresh pasta by hand.)
They eventually found a one-bedroom apartment on 51st Street in the heart of the Theater District, with laundry in the building and a small but well-appointed kitchen. The part-time doorman was a bonus, and he was thrilled to meet Gershwin across the street, where he plans to watch his favorite musical “Wicked” for the eighteenth time. It will be a celebration of his birthday in early September, but also his first musical post-Covid, and a return to the second musical he watched as a kid growing up in Arizona.
His new living room is about the size of his old apartment, and is filled with light, despite the density of the neighborhood, which has allowed him to develop his plant-keeping skills. “I’m not overwatered anymore,” he said with cautious pride. “Some plants are flourishing, but with some of them, I’m not sure if they’re the angry middle child or simply don’t want to exist.”
With an influx of plants and an elevated sofa, Mr. Tom was careful not to crowd his apartment with too many plants, noting the importance of acoustics to both his private piano practice and his work as a coach. Is. When a room includes more things that can absorb sound, the sound fades more quickly. In his relatively empty living room, he said, “I can play music, and I feel like I’m immersed in music.”
A piece of art hanging in the room is a large abstract piece that was commissioned by Mr. Tom from the painter Ariel Mesecka, who is a friend. A trio of abstract paintings by Joseph Dermody, a Connecticut artist, hang in his bedroom. Abstraction appeals to Mr. Tom: “I sit at my desk and my piano a lot,” he said, “and I like to watch something that has no set meaning, so I can give myself a creative mind break. “
In addition to ample space and better commuting, this new apartment has allowed Mr. Tom to have a better work-life balance while still working in the neighborhood. The location has allowed him to take up a freelance coaching job, which he had earlier turned down due to commuting reasons. Now that he gets a break for lunch and dinner, he can go home to recharge.
For those in the theater industry, “the pandemic forced us to ask: ‘Wouldn’t it be great if the industry was better for us?’ And I think part of it is making sure you can advocate for yourself, and take care of yourself,” said Mr. Tom. “It’s great to be around a theater because I can step into it, but also step out of it for a moment when I need to.”
