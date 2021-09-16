Visiting the Theater District and Finding Its Community

With an influx of plants and an elevated sofa, Mr. Tom was careful not to crowd his apartment with too many plants, noting the importance of acoustics to both his private piano practice and his work as a coach. Is. When a room includes more things that can absorb sound, the sound fades more quickly. In his relatively empty living room, he said, “I can play music, and I feel like I’m immersed in music.”

A piece of art hanging in the room is a large abstract piece that was commissioned by Mr. Tom from the painter Ariel Mesecka, who is a friend. A trio of abstract paintings by Joseph Dermody, a Connecticut artist, hang in his bedroom. Abstraction appeals to Mr. Tom: “I sit at my desk and my piano a lot,” he said, “and I like to watch something that has no set meaning, so I can give myself a creative mind break. “

In addition to ample space and better commuting, this new apartment has allowed Mr. Tom to have a better work-life balance while still working in the neighborhood. The location has allowed him to take up a freelance coaching job, which he had earlier turned down due to commuting reasons. Now that he gets a break for lunch and dinner, he can go home to recharge.

For those in the theater industry, “the pandemic forced us to ask: ‘Wouldn’t it be great if the industry was better for us?’ And I think part of it is making sure you can advocate for yourself, and take care of yourself,” said Mr. Tom. “It’s great to be around a theater because I can step into it, but also step out of it for a moment when I need to.”