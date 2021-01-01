Visitors dressed in Krishna denied entry Hindu organization threatens to close Taj Mahal: …

Highlights Dispute over disguised guests that Krishna is not allowed to enter the Taj Mahal

Hindutva organization protested against ASI jawans

He threatened to close the Taj Mahal complex if no action was taken

ASI said- Advertising activities on protected monuments are not allowed

Agra

An organization called Rashtriya Hindu Parishad (Bharat) has threatened to close the Taj Mahal. Members of the organization protested at the west gate of the Taj Mahal. The union says the Taj Mahal will be closed if no action is taken against the ASI staff member. In fact, ASI jawans had prevented a guest wearing Lord Krishna from entering the premises.

The organization has given a 24-hour ultimatum to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials to take action against their staff. The organization alleges that this person was insulted. Superintendent Archaeologist (Agra Mandal) Vasant K Swarnakar said that promotional activities are not allowed on any protected monument without any permission. Admission was closed based on rules only.

According to officials, there have been times in the past when a group of people wearing Ram dupatta were prevented from entering the historic monument. According to reports, the incident took place on Saturday and the organization staged agitation on Monday.

