VITEEE Result 2021 DECLARED at vit.ac.in. Step-by-Step Guide to Check Scores





VITEEE Result 2021: The Vellore Institute of Know-how has lastly declared the VITEEE outcome 2021 or VIT Engineering Entrance Examination Result 2021. Those that have appeared within the examination can verify their scores on the official web site– vit.ac.in. This yr,VITEEE was carried out on Might 28, 29 and 31 in a web based remote-proctored mode.

On June 10, a re-examination was held for candidates who had been unable to seem on the scheduled dates due to technical causes. Notably, the examination was carried out for admissions to undergraduate engineering programs in VIT Vellore and VIT Chennai.

VITEEE Result 2021: Step-by-Step Guide to Check Scores

Step 1: Go to the official web site – vit.ac.in

Step 2: Click on on ‘VITEEE 2021 – Outcomes’ listed below Bulletin Board

Step 3: Click on on ‘VITEEE 2021 Outcomes printed.

Step 4 – Enter your software quantity, password, verification code and submit

Step 5 – Obtain your outcome and take a printout for additional reference

Direct hyperlink to verify VITEEE 2021 outcomes right here

“It’s the widespread counselling for admission to BTech programme in Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal Campuses of VIT. Eligible Candidates might choose particular campus and programme through the counselling primarily based on their rating,” the official assertion on the web site learn.