Vivek Agnihotri Deactivates His Twitter Account Ahead of the Release of ‘The Kashmir Files’! Vivek Agnihotri Deactivates His Twitter Account Ahead of the Release of ‘The Kashmir Files’!

Vivek Agnihotri Deactivates His Twitter Account Ahead of the Release of 'The Kashmir Files'!

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is receiving death threats and calls to stop the release of his much-awaited and much-loved film ‘The Kashmir Files’. And now, the director has deactivated his Twitter account. For those wondering about Vivek’s decision to do so, the filmmaker has penned an open letter explaining the tough times he went through as well as getting to know the audience, the media and the industry. Shared it on his social media.

“A lot of people are wondering if my Twitter account has been suspended. No, it hasn’t. I have deactivated it. Twitter shadows banned me ever since I started the #TheKashmirFiles campaign. My followers have dropped drastically and most of my followers can’t see any of my tweets.

Other than that, my DM was full of obscene and threatening messages (you know who). Not that I can’t handle such elements, but it looked like there were many Pakistani and Chinese bots. No matter how tough you are, being surrounded by so much hatred and threats to your family is mentally testing.

Why? The reason for making an honest film on the pain and suffering of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters? Is it because they are upset that the truth might come out? The ugly world of social media has given power to many evil elements. And our silence gives them hope to succeed. TheKashmirFiles breaks that silence. I have always spoken against the enemies of India.

#The KashmirFiles is an attempt to expose the inhuman terrorism that has destroyed the most sacred land of India Shiva and Saraswati. And now religious terrorism is making inroads in mainland India. That’s why they want people like me to be silenced. One of the most important, relevant and unreported story in Indian history,

‘The Kashmir Files’ was invited to over 30 power-packed screenings by several reputed institutes and organizations from USA and received an overwhelming response. Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the drama stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbali and Chinmay Mandlekar in stellar roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri is slated to release in theaters on March 11, 2022.

Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 11:33 [IST]