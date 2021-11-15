vivek oberoi richa chadha starrer announce inside edge 3 release date | Inside Edge season 3 release date announced, this time again the game of power will be seen

Television oi-Varsha Rani

Prime Video and Excel Media & Entertainment today announced that the highly anticipated third season of Amazon Original Series Inside Edge will have its global premiere on December 3, in over 240 countries and territories. Created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Verma, this season’s stage is bigger than ever, the stakes are high and the game is more personal than ever. After the phenomenal success of the first two seasons, get ready to witness the dark underbelly of cricket as the ultimate game of power and greed unfolds.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India, said, “First is always special! The series Inside Edge, which was nominated for an International Emmys, was the first Indian Amazon Original to receive critical acclaim and praise, and has served as the best for storytelling. High standards were set.

Our association with Excel Media & Entertainment has consistently helped us to come up with some heartwarming narratives from across genres. This season is like a feast for the fans, as the plot deepens, which will not let them rest in their seats. Packed with many twists and turns, the new season of Inside Edge brings tremendous drama and suspense, which will unfold through an intriguing storyline that will captivate fans and audiences alike in India and abroad.”

Ritesh Sidhwani, Producer, Excel Media & Entertainment said, “The overwhelming response to Inside Edge from audiences and critics alike encourages us to present yet another thrilling season. Letting the journey of Mumbai Mavericks go down in history chronologically. This season of Inside Edge has become even more interesting. It will ultimately decide the fate of this team battling with many odds. The 3rd season of Inside Edge franchise is proof of what we at Excel Entertainment are all about in an engaging format. Committed to realizing our creative vision. We look forward to the global premiere of the show on Prime Video.”

Show Credits of Inside Edge Season 3:

Director – Kanishk Verma

Producer – Karan Anshuman

Executive Producer – Ritesh Sidhwani, Kasim Jagmagia and Farhan Akhtar

Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Modi’s biopic will be released again, this time a blast on OTT!

Hema Malini praises Vivek Oberoi openly, has been helping people continuously for two decades

Before Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary, Vivek Oberoi made a big statement, ‘Something is wrong in the industry’

Vivek Anand Oberoi’s big step for Corona, 25 lakh donation to Oxygen Man Relief Fund

Vivek Oberoi is raising funds for the meals of over 3,000 underprivileged children with cancer.

Vivek Oberoi donated his first salary for heart surgery of young underprivileged girl?

Vivek Oberoi hospitalized in Chennai? Actors furious over fake news, tweet goes viral!

‘My small mistake was made an issue’ – Know what caused Vivek Oberoi’s pain!

Vivek Oberoi was costly to hit the bike without a helmet, he was fined for so much!

Vivek Oberoi arrived at Dubai airport without visa, this behavior happened, VIDEO – such a big mess happened

Sandalwood Drugs Case: Vivek Oberoi’s brother-in-law Aditya Alva arrested, absconding for 4 months after FIR

Arbaaz Khan joins hands with Vivek Oberoi, will work with Salman Khan’s enemy!

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Dennis McKinley Sends Porsha Williams Sexy Text Messages – Recap – Gadget Clock Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary vivek oberoi richa chadha starrer announce inside edge 3 release date

Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 16:28 [IST]