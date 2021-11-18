Vivek oberoi richa chadha starrer inside edge 3 most entertaining 5 big point about web series | Vivek Oberoi-Richa Chadha’s ‘Inside Edge’ to release on December 3, take a look at the memories related to the last season

Cricket fever is all set to hit the pitch once again this December as the first original of Prime Video is back with its third season. Yes, let us tell you all cricket lovers that we are talking about Inside Edge. The audience has definitely missed the politics, which seem more personal than professional, between the owners and the players and it is safe to say that they cannot wait for another interesting innings.

Produced by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Verma, this season promises to be bigger with more stakes than ever in this ultimate game of power. With just a few weeks left, here’s a recap of 5 things that happened in Season 2.

1) Cricket is the winner in the final, at least on the pitch

While the Mumbai Mavericks is embroiled in a match-fixing saga in the tournament with the doping scandal plagued by Haryana Hurricanes, it was refreshing to see the two captains of the teams displaying true spirit of sportsmanship in the final. The audience truly saw it as Arvind Vashisht (Angad Bedi) calls his counterpart Vayu Raghavan (Tanuj Virwani) back to the crease after a wrong dismissal. Watching these friends turn enemies to defeat the bigger enemy was a match that we thoroughly enjoyed.

2) Bhaisaab and Zarina Malik control the final as puppets

The money and power they could have asked for, Bhaisab (Aamir Bashir) and Zarina Malik (Richa Chadha) have a lot in their pockets. Whether it’s the umpires who are told not to get them out before the wind reaches a certain score, or their players who run themselves out or drop catches, everyone runs the show with the king and queen. There is only one piece. Knowing how the game is going to progress, it is no surprise to see Haryana Hurricanes finish the tournament as they win the tournament. Despite not being on the pitch, he certainly plays the game better than anyone who has played that game.

3) The bond between Prashant and Devendra

If we are talking about character arcs and development in season two, the two frontrunners will obviously be Prashant Kanuajia (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Devendra Mishra (Amit Sial). After all, the two have seen a lot together. He has to bear the brunt of the casteist abuses, so much so that he shoots her. Devendra, in a prison incident, realizes why he likes to be bullied and harassed and his authority disappears in an instant resulting in complete clarity and apologizes to Prashant.

4) Bhaisaab showed why he is the boss

He wins, he loses, but above all brothers never give up. And he always wants more and more. Because the view above is nothing but the best. When they seem to have lost everything they had, their power, status, prestige, it shows how deadly it can be to screw it up. Saving the best for last in the season finale, Bhaisaab’s winning speech in the presidential election is something no one expected. It is nothing less than a masterstroke as the audience was expecting that he would end up behind bars only to see Zarina Malik and his own daughter Mantra in troubles beyond their wildest dreams.

5) Vikrant Dhawan’s return to the game

Despite not being as prominent in the second season as he was in the first, it was not surprising to see Vikrant Dhawan (Vivek Oberoi) have the last word in the season finale. With Zarina hurt by Bhaisaab’s betrayal, it remains to be seen what these two arch rivals have in mind as they look to team up. After all, the enemy of the enemy is his friend. With Vengeance, it looks like you can kick Vikrant out of the game but you can’t get Vikrant out of the game.

Match fixing, betting, doping and furious affairs and yes, cricket, Inside Edge is all set to surprise you this December!

