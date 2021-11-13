vivian dsena new serial 2021 sirf tum on colors is romantic love story | Vivian Dsena’s new serial ‘Sirf Tum’ will be like this, this immortal love story – Detail

Television oi-Varsha Rani

Colors’ upcoming fiction offering, ‘Sirf Tum’ traces the journey of Ranveer Oberoi and Suhani Sharma. Ranveer is angry, irritable and impulsive. While he can go to any extent to get what he wants, Suhani is gentle, simple and the epitome of patience. When Ranveer falls in love with Suhani, his passion for finding her takes over and a deep love story begins.

Produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, the show is the perfect amalgamation of on-screen magic that promises to be unique and exciting. It is special because of the return of television heartthrob Vivian Dsena as Ranveer, with Esha Singh as Suhani. “Sirf Tum” will premiere on Monday, November 15 and will air weekdays at 8 pm. The show will bring together the best of romance, adventure, passion and heartwarming love.

Sharing her thoughts on the launch of the show, Neena Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Viacom18, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, said, “At COLORS, we aim to offer our viewers a new, complete and diverse and non-fiction content. Dedicated. Love stories are the most loved and loved by the audience. ‘Sirf Tum’ is a story of two opposite personalities, values ​​and the world. With this show, we aim to further strengthen our weekday prime time and to reinforce our promise to entertain the audience with new and unique stories.”

Set in the beautiful localities of Dehradun set against the backdrop of a medical college, ‘Sirf Tum’ tells about the complicated relationship between two people, Ranveer and Suhani. These two are two pieces of a puzzle that fit together perfectly. Suhani is a simple girl who lives in the shadow of her father’s fear and always follows the wishes of her family. She firmly believes in love and puts the needs of others before her own.

However, when she decides to become a doctor and go to a medical college to pursue her dreams, her father allows her to do so only on the condition that her focus will be only on her studies. But destiny approves of something else, she meets Ranveer who, unlike her, is an angry and emotional person. He is good at heart and runs after his desires. He is firm in his tongue and can go to any extent for the sake of his loved ones. Although a bit carefree, she has a strong personality and believes in living in the moment. Fate brings Ranveer and Suhani together and a new love story begins. Ranveer’s fiery nature will be able to create ripples in Suhani’s calm-water life, will this love story have a happy ending?

Producer Rashmi Sharma said, “It is a pleasure to be associated again with COLORS, we are strengthening our relationship by launching our romantic venture ‘Sirf Tum’. The show tells the story of a young romance filled with thrill and adventure. carries forward.”

Talking about his character Vivian Dsena says, “Ranveer is a very interesting character as he has so many different complexions. He is a different hero as his attitude towards Suhani is anything but traditional – their chemistry is love. You have to watch the show to know their story and understand why they fall in love.”

Story first published: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 15:42 [IST]