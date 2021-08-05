Vivo 5 cheapest Smartphone on amazon flipkart

Vivo phone: There are many smartphone brands in the Indian mobile market and each brand has its own unique features. Today we are going to tell you about some cheap Vivo smartphones. These smartphones have a bigger screen than 6 inches, big battery and design like notch. This smartphone of Vivo brand is listed on e-commerce site Flipkart and Amazon.

vivo Y11 price

You can buy vivo Y11 from Flipkart. This phone has a 6.35 inch HD Plus display. Also this phone comes with 5000mAh battery. It has a dual camera setup on the back panel, in which a camera of 13 + 2 megapixels has been given. There is an 8 megapixel front camera. This phone comes with Snapdragon processor. Its price is Rs 9,490.

vivo Y1s price

Vivo Y1s has a 6.22-inch HD Plus display. This phone comes with 4030 mAh battery. It comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display. It has a 13-megapixel rear camera on the back panel. It has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. Its price is Rs 9,490.

vivo Y12s price

Vivo Y12s smartphone has a 6.51 inch HD Plus display. Also this phone comes with 5000mAh battery. It has a dual camera setup on the back panel, in which there is a 13 + 2 megapixel camera. At the same time, an 8-megapixel front camera has been given. This phone comes with 439 Snapdragon processor, 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. Its price is Rs 10,990.

vivo Y20G price

Vivo Y20G has a 6.51 inch HD Plus display. This phone has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. 5000mAh battery is given in this phone. Also, a triple camera setup has been given on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 13 megapixels. It has MediaTek G80 processor. Its price is Rs 13,990.



vivo Y51A price

You can buy vivo Y51A from Flipkart. It has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It can accommodate an SD card up to 1 TB. This phone has a 6.58 inch FullHD Plus display. There is also a triple camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 48 megapixels. This phone comes with 5000mAh battery and Snapdragon 662 processor.





