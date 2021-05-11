Vivo announces 3 years of software updates for its upcoming X series smartphones- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Vivo announces 3 years of software updates for its upcoming X series smartphones- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



FP Trending

With an purpose to offer folks with well timed updates for a greater consumer expertise, Vivo has introduced that it’s going to guarantee three years of software updates to its flagship X series telephones coming sooner or later. As per a press launch, the replace cycle includes three main Android updates and minor safety upgrades for choose Vivo X smartphones that might be launched after July 2021. Which means customers can count on the identical for the upcoming Vivo X70 series.

This might be relevant to Vivo X smartphones that can cowl the European, Australian, and Indian markets.

Yujian Shi, Senior Vice President and CTO of Vivo, within the press launch mentioned, “That includes top-of-the-line {hardware}, the X series flagship telephones are constructed to final – and we wish to ensure that our clients get software assist that lives as much as their expectations. We at all times innovate with the consumer in thoughts. With this pledge, we’re making a promise to our clients that they’ll be capable to get pleasure from a premium smartphone expertise for an prolonged interval and proceed to learn from the most recent software options”.

Nevertheless, we’re but to know which Vivo telephones might be eligible for this program. The non-eligible ones will proceed getting the common Android updates as deliberate.

What in regards to the Vivo X60 series?

There’s additionally no phrase if the present Vivo X60 series is eligible. To recall, Vivo launched the X60, X60 Professional (Evaluate), and the X60 Professional+ in India again in March. All three units fall within the semi-premium and premium phase.

The Vivo X60 and the X60 Professional include a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 120Hz show, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip, and as much as 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. On the digital camera entrance, there are three rear cameras (48 MP, 13 MP, 13 MP) and a 32 MP entrance digital camera. The distinction is that the X60 Professional will get gimbal stabilisation.

Whereas the X60 will get a 4,300 mAh battery, the X60 Professional comes with a 4,200 mAh battery. Each assist 33 W quick charging and run FunTouch OS 11.1 based mostly on Android 11.

The Vivo X60 Professional+ comes with the identical show as its siblings however with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It will get 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It has the identical battery capability because the X60 Professional however with 50 W quick charging.

Digicam-wise, it homes 4 rear snappers (50 MP, 48 MP, 32 MP, 8 MP) and a 32 MP entrance digital camera. It too runs FunTouch OS 11.1 based mostly on Android 11.