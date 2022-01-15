Vivo brings Y21e as new budget segment smartphone which will come with 18W fast charging support, Know Price and Features Smartphone: 5000mAh battery will get 18W fast charging support, know- Y21e features and price

Vivo brings Y21e as new budget segment smartphone which will come with 18W fast charging assist, Know Price and Features Smartphone: 5000mAh battery will get 18W fast charging assist, know- Y21e features and price

This Vivo smartphone additionally has an HD+ display screen with a watch safety characteristic.

Cellular firm Vivo has expanded its Y sequence by launching a new budget segment smartphone named Vivo Y21e in India. This smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 680 cellular platform and 5000mAh battery.

Vivo Y21e has a 6.51-inch HD + Halo Full View show. Vivo Y21e will get Snapdragon 680 chipset with 64GB ROM and FunTouch OS 12.

Vivo Y21e packs an enormous 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast cost know-how. The smartphone comes with 18W fast cost with reverse charging, which will flip the smartphone into an influence financial institution.

The machine has a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP tremendous macro digital camera. It has quite a lot of features together with Portrait Mode and Tremendous HDR. On the entrance, the machine homes an 8MP selfie digital camera with face magnificence mode.

The 3GB + 64GB storage variant of Vivo Y21e will be obtainable at a price of Rs 12,990 (MRP Rs 16990). It will be obtainable in two colour choices, which embody Midnight Blue and Diamond Glow.