Vivo brought Y20T for 15 and a half thousand rupees, 5000mAh battery will be available with triple camera set-up, know other features Vivo Y20T came with 5000mAh battery & triple camera set-up, Know Price, Specifications and other features – 15 and a half thousand rupees Vivo Brought Y20T, will get 5000mAh battery with triple camera set-up, know other features

Chinese tech company Vivo has launched Y20T in India. This is a new addition to the company’s Y series smartphones. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset with 64GB of storage and three rear cameras set-up.

The price of Vivo Y20T is Rs 15,490. This phone will be sold in a single 6GB / 128GB RAM and storage variant. The device also has the company’s Extend RAM 2.0 feature which will give users additional virtual memory for big and important tasks. Two color options are available in this phone, which are Purist Blue and Obsidian Black.

The new phone has a 6.51-inch 720p HD + display and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Vivo is using its Extended RAM 2.0 feature on the new Y20T smartphone, which will allow users to use up to 1GB of storage on the device as virtual memory. It will also expand the available memory up to 7GB for heavy-duty games and multi-tasking.

Talking about the camera, Vivo has given a triple rear camera setup in this phone, which consists of a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP bokeh camera and a super macro camera for images up to 4cm from the camera. There is a dewdrop notch on the front of the device, which houses an 8MP selfie shooter. It comes with Aura Screen Light and Portrait Mode software features.

Vivo Y20T has a 5000 mAh battery, which can be charged at 18 W with fast charge support. The company says that the Y20T smartphone also has AI power-saving technology. About this, Vivo claims that through this, 20 hours of HD movie streaming and up to eight hours of gaming can be enjoyed on a full charge.

The device comes with FunTouch OS running Android 11 and features Ultra Game Mode, Esports Mode, 4D Game Vibration, Game Picture-in-Picture features along with the company’s Multi for Advanced data and processor speed for an immersive experience. Turbo is 5.0.

Customers can buy this phone from October 11 at retail stores. By the way, it will also be sold on Amazon India and Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, Paytm and Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

According to the Chinese company, customers can also use online offers with Bajaj Finserv including no-cost EMIs of up to 12 months. They can also get an additional Rs 500 cashback on the Vivo e-store. Customers can also avail six months of no cost exchange on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm and Tata Cliq.