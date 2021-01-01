Vivo launched new budget smartphone in India Vivo Y12G defeating realme and redmi

Vivo y12g price in india: Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India, which is named vivo Y12G. This is a budget phone and dual camera setup has been given on its back panel and waterdrop notch has been given on the front. This phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset.

Vivo Y12G price in India

This new Vivo smartphone can be bought for Rs 10990, which has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. The smartphone currently comes in Glacier Blue and Phantom Black colours. Its information has been received from Vivo India website.

vivo y12g full specification

Vivo Y12G smartphone works on Funtouch OS 11 with Android 11. This phone has a 6.51 inch HD Plus display, which has a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels. The aspect ratio of the display is 20: 9. The Octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset has been given in this smartphone. It has 3 GB RAM.

Vivo Y12G camera

This latest Vivo smartphone comes with a dual camera setup, in which the primary camera is 13 megapixels, with an f / 2.2 lens. It has a secondary camera of 2 megapixels, which comes with f / 2.4 lens. For selfies and video calling, an 8-megapixel camera has been given on the front, which comes with an f / 1.8 lens.

Vivo Y12G offers 32 GB internal storage and can support up to 256 GB SD card. This smartphone has a 5000mAh battery, which comes with 10W charging.

Talking about connectivity, it has 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, FM radio and MicroUSB port. Also it comes with 3.5mm headphone jack.







