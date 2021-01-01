Vivo mobile vivo x50 pro price EMI Flipkart – Vivo mobile is getting 50 thousand rupees in EMI less than Rs 2,500, know full specification

Vivo mobiles are quite popular for their design and camera setup. One such special camera setup comes with Vivo X50 Pro smartphone. The primary camera in this is 48 megapixels, which is given Gimbal Camera System. Its advantage is that the phone can capture stable video even when the phone is shaken.

This Vivo smartphone was launched by the company last year and now this phone is listed on Flipkart for Rs 49,990, which is a huge amount. But do you know that it is listed on Flipkart with EMI option, in which many banks including State Bank of India are offering offers. In such a situation, this phone of Vivo can be bought in EMI of less than Rs 2500 only. Before knowing about this offer in detail, let us know about its specification.

Vivo X50 Pro also runs on Funtouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10. Its resolution is 1080×2376 pixels. Its screen to body ratio is 92.6 percent. It comes with HDR10+ support, which supports the quality of web series as seen on video streaming apps like Netflix etc. This phone has 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage.

The phone packs a 4,315mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options in Vivo X50 Pro include features like SA and NSA 5G, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1 etc. Vivo X50 Pro also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo X50 Pro also sports a quad camera setup at the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.6 aperture. Secondary Camera 13-megapixel portrait camera with f / 2.46 aperture. The third camera is an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with f/3.4 aperture and an 8-megapixel macro camera with f/2.2 aperture. Talking about camera features, such as Night View, Portrait, Panorama, Dynamic Photo, Slow Motion, Short Video, Professional Mode, Time-Lapse Photography, Super Moon, AR Cute Shoot Document Correction, OIS Anti-Shake, EIS Video Anti-Shake Features are included.

Vivo X50 Pro includes a 32-megapixel selfie camera with F / 2.45 aperture in the punch hole cutout. Front camera features include Night View, Portrait, Panorama, Dynamic Photo, Slow Motion, Short Video and AR Cute Shot.

Buying Vivo X50 Pro from Flipkart with the help of HDFC credit cart will have to pay an installment of Rs 2424 and this installment will last for 2 years. During this, interest will have to be paid at the rate of 14 percent per annum. In such a situation, users can buy it for Rs 58173.





