Vivo phone launched with 50MP and 44W fast charging support! Know what is the price and specification

This new phone of V series is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, with which there is 8GB of RAM and 4GB of virtual RAM. This phone works on Android 11 based FunTouch OS 12.

Smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched a new phone Vivo v23e. Great camera and 44W flash charge support is being given in this phone. This new phone of V series is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, with which there is 8GB of RAM and 4GB of virtual RAM. This phone works on Android 11 based FunTouch OS 12. Vivo V23e 5G smartphone has been launched in Thailand. Earlier Vivo Y76 5G has been launched in Malaysia. It will be ready for sale from December 1.

Vivo V23e 5G Specifications

Vivo V23e smartphone is powered by FunTouch OS 12. This phone has a 6.44-inch full-HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. Apart from this, the phone is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. For photography, a triple rear camera setup has been given in the smartphone, in which the primary rear camera of 50MP comes with F / 1.8 aperture. With this, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel third camera are present in the setup. This phone has a strong selfie camera of 44MP.

44W fast charger in Vivo

The battery of the phone is 4,050mAh, with which there is 44W Flash Charge fast charging support. Apart from this, dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, USB Type-C port are included in this phone. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The weight of the phone is 172 grams.

Vivo V23e 5G Price

The Vivo V23e 5G smartphone’s 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs THB 12,999 (approximately Rs 29,200) in Thailand. The company has introduced this phone in Sunshine Coast and Moonlight Shadow color options. This phone is being pre-booked, its sale will start from December 1.