‘Vivo’ Review: A Musical Tale That Goes Offbeat

It’s all about the beat – in music and in “Vivo”, a new animated film (streaming on Netflix) with a patchy history but rocky songs from maestro “Hamilton” himself, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

In the film, from Sony Pictures Animation and directed by Kirk DeMicco, Vivo (Miranda), a musically talented kinkajou (a tropical mammal that looks like an adorable monkey-cat hybrid) roams the streets of Havana, Cuba, with his owner Andrés (Juan de Marcos). But after a tragedy, Vivo must travel to Florida to deliver a love song to the former musical partner of his owner and long-lost love, the famous Marta Sandoval (Gloria Estefan).

A death, a journey, a multicultural cast of characters whose first language is music: “Vivo” gives the impression of being in conversation with other recent animated films on these themes, such as “Coco” and ” Soul ”. Representation is essential, but there is the risk that “brown characters finding heartache and love through the beauty of music” will become the new trope.