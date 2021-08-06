‘Vivo’ Review: A Musical Tale That Goes Offbeat
It’s all about the beat – in music and in “Vivo”, a new animated film (streaming on Netflix) with a patchy history but rocky songs from maestro “Hamilton” himself, Lin-Manuel Miranda.
In the film, from Sony Pictures Animation and directed by Kirk DeMicco, Vivo (Miranda), a musically talented kinkajou (a tropical mammal that looks like an adorable monkey-cat hybrid) roams the streets of Havana, Cuba, with his owner Andrés (Juan de Marcos). But after a tragedy, Vivo must travel to Florida to deliver a love song to the former musical partner of his owner and long-lost love, the famous Marta Sandoval (Gloria Estefan).
A death, a journey, a multicultural cast of characters whose first language is music: “Vivo” gives the impression of being in conversation with other recent animated films on these themes, such as “Coco” and ” Soul ”. Representation is essential, but there is the risk that “brown characters finding heartache and love through the beauty of music” will become the new trope.
Granted, “Vivo,” despite its exuberant start and heartfelt ending, struggles to offer more than odd turns and clichés in the rest of its story. The demanding Vivo is paired with the exuberant purple-haired Gabi (Ynairaly Simo). The supporting characters – three off-brand Girl Scouts, two clumsy love-seeking spatulas, a vicious python, Gabi’s exasperated mother – are meant to add humor and a dramatic tone, but are too awkwardly integrated to make big. something of one or the other.
So thank the Broadway gods for the stellar music in the movie. Miranda’s songs incorporate her signature fast-firing rapper, along with rapid tempo changes and genre mixes. Gabi’s song, “My Own Drum,” with its rap and Nicki Minaj-esque auto-tune in grade school, is the jam I didn’t know I needed in my life.
“Vivo” has a lot of cuteness to spare, even if the rest is hit and miss. But, we all know, the pace continues.
Classified PG. Duration: 1 hour 35 minutes. Watch on Netflix.
