Vivo S15 Pro VivoS15 launched price specifications and features with 4500mAh battery – Vivo S15 Pro, Vivo S15 smartphones launched, know price and all specifications

Vivo launched two new smartphones of its S sequence Vivo S15 and Vivo S15 Pro in China. The Dimensity 8100 chipset in Vivo S15 Pro smartphone whereas Snapdragon 870 processor has been given in Vivo S15. These telephones of Vivo have been given FullHD + and 120Hz refresh charge display. Each these telephones have stereo audio system and 4500mAh battery.

vivo S15 Pro specifications

Vivo S15 Pro has a 6.56-inch (2376 × 1080 pixels) FullHD + E5 AMOLED show. The side ratio of the display is nineteen.8: 9. The refresh charge of the display is 120 Hz, contact sampling charge is 300 Hz and it helps HDR10+. The telephone has a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor and Mali-G610 6-core GPU for graphics. The telephone has 8 GB and 12 GB RAM. Storage is 256 GB which might be expanded through microSD card.

Vivo S15 Pro smartphone comes with Android 12 based mostly Origin OS Ocean. The handset helps twin sim. This Vivo telephone has in-show fingerprint sensor, stereo audio system. The size of the telephone are 158.9×73.52×8.55 millimeters and the burden is about 188 grams. The telephone has connectivity features like 5G, Twin 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, USB Sort-C, NFC. The handset packs a 4500mAh battery that helps 80W quick charging. The size of the smartphone are 158.9×73.52×8.55 millimeters and weighing 188 grams.

vivo S15 specifications

Vivo S15 flaunts a 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FullHD+ E4 AMOLED show with a side ratio of 120Hz. The display comes with HDR10+ assist. The octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 7nm cell platform has been given within the handset. There’s Adreno 650 GPU for graphics. The telephone has the choice of 256 GB storage with 8 GB RAM and 128 / 256 GB storage and 12 GB RAM.

This Vivo telephone comes with Android 12 based mostly Origin OS Ocean. The telephone helps twin sim. The handset homes a 4500mAh battery that helps 66W quick charging. For connectivity, the telephone has features like 5G, Twin 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Sort-C, NFC. The size of the handset are 161.09×74.31×8.08 millimeters and weighing 198 grams. The smartphone has features like USB Sort-C audio, stereo audio system. The telephone has an in-show fingerprint sensor.

Speaking concerning the digital camera, Vivo S15 has 64 megapixel main with aperture F / 1.89, 8 megapixel extremely-broad with aperture F / 2.2 and 2 megapixel macro sensor with aperture F / 2.4. For selfie and video, the telephone has a 32-megapixel entrance digital camera with aperture F / 2.0.

vivo S15 Pro, Vivo S15 Price

Vivo S15 might be purchased in Black, Blue and Golden colour variants. The telephone’s 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant prices 2,699 yuan (about Rs 31,055), 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant prices 2,999 yuan (about Rs 34,480). Whereas the price of 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant is 3,299 Yuan (about Rs 37,945).

Vivo S15 Pro smartphone is available in Black and Blue colors. The handset’s 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant prices 3,399 yuan (about Rs 39,100). 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant The price of 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant is 3,699 yuan (about Rs 42,550). These smartphones can be found for buy on-line and its sale will begin from Could 27.