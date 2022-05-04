Vivo two budget phones Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44w launched in India starting price less than Rs 15000- Vivo two budget phones launched in India, starting price less than Rs 15,000; Know details

Smartphone maker Vivo has introduced its two budget smartphones in India. Vivo has launched Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W. Vivo T1 Pro 5G smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 778G processor, while Vivo T1 44W is powered by Snapdragon 680 processor. Both the phones offer Ultra Game Mode and Multi Turbo 5.5.

camera in both phones

A 64MP triple camera setup has been given in Vivo T1 Pro 5G. In addition, it has 8MP ultra wide angle, 2MP micro camera and 16MP front camera. The Vivo T1 Pro 5G phone supports 4K video recording and the Vivo T1 44W packs a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP micro camera, and a 2MP brocade camera.

display

The T1 Pro 5G sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED display, 1300 nits of peak brightness with DCI-P3 color gamut. This phone has HDR10+ certification and the display is against SGS Eye Care Protection Blue Line. While the Vivo T1 44W phone sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut.

Both the T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W feature a display with a fingerprint sensor inside. Apart from this, it runs on the latest Funtouch OS 12 based Android 12. Both the phones offer RAM expansion up to 4GB.

battery details

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G packs a large 4,700mAh battery with 66W flash charging technology. On the other hand, the 5,000mAh battery in Vivo T1 44W supports 44W flash charging technology.

color and price

In terms of colours, Vivo T1 Pro comes with 5G Turbo Black and Cyan and T1 comes with 44W Midnight Galaxy, Starry Sky and Ice Dawn. The starting price of Vivo T1 Pro 5G is Rs 23,999 (6GB + 128GB). 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model while the starting price of the T1 44W phone is Rs 14,499 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. At the same time, Rs 15,999 will be for 6GB + 128 GB and Rs 17,999 for 8GB + 128 GB variant.

When will the sale start

Vivo T1 Pro 5G phone will be available for pre-booking from May 5 and its first sale will start from May 7. At the same time, the sale of T1 44W will start from May 8 on Flipkart, Vivo e-store and partner retail stores across India.