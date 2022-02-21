Vivo V23e 5G Launch: 6.44 Inch Full HD AMOLED Screen, Know Everything About This Mid Range Phone

The Vivo V23e 5G smartphone has a 6.44-inch Full HD+ display of 1080×2400 pixels resolution and 90Hz resolution. In Vivo V23e 5G smartphone, the company has given octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor.

Vivo V23e 5G smartphone has been launched in India. Vivo has given Full HD + AMOLED display in this smartphone. At the same time, in Vivo V23e 5G smartphone, the company has given MediaTek processor and for selfie lover, 44MP auto focus camera has been given in the front in the smartphone. Talking about the rear camera, the Vivo V23e 5G smartphone has a triple camera setup. Whose primary camera is 50MP. Apart from this, if we talk about the body of Vivo V23e 5G, then Vivo V23e 5G will come with Ultra Think body and Fluorite AG glass design. Vivo has given 44W fast charging support for fast charging this smartphone. Let us know the price, features and specification of Vivo V23e 5G smartphone.

Vivo V23e 5G Smartphone Price – The price of this 5G smartphone of Vivo is Rs 25,990. If you also want to buy Vivo V23e 5G smartphone, then you can buy it from Vivo.com or Vivo’s authorized retail store in Midnight Blue and Sunshine Gold color options from today itself.

In this price segment, the Vivo V23e 5G smartphone will compete with the Xiaomi 11i 5G, which costs Rs 24,999. On the other hand, talking about its features, the company has given an AMOLED display in the Xiaomi 11i 5G smartphone, which runs on the MediaTek Dimension 920 5G processor. At the same time, in this smartphone of Xiaomi, the company has given 4,500mAh battery pack and 120W fast charging support.

Specifications of Vivo V23e 5G Smartphone – The Vivo V23e 5G smartphone has a 6.44-inch Full HD+ display of 1080×2400 pixels resolution and 90Hz resolution. In Vivo V23e 5G smartphone, the company has given octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. If we talk about RAM, then this smartphone will get 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Which can be expanded up to 1TB with the help of micro SD card.

Features of Vivo V23e 5G Smartphone – Vivo has given dual SIM port in this smartphone and this smartphone runs on Android 12 operating system. Talking about the camera in Vivo V23e 5G smartphone, then it will get triple camera setup in the rear which will get 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8MP ultrawide camera with f/1.8 aperture and 2MP micro camera with f/2.4 aperture.

For selfie lovers, this smartphone will get a 44MP selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. If we talk about the battery pack in this Vivo smartphone, then a 4050mAh battery pack will be available. Which will support 44W fast charging. According to Vivo’s bets, the Vivo V23e 5G smartphone can charge up to 69 percent in 30 minutes.