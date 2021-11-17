Vivo V23e 5G smartphone launched on November 23 these specifications with 44MP selfie camera

Vivo V23e 5G smartphone is going to be launched on 23 November. The company will first launch this smartphone in Thailand. Which has been confirmed by Vivo itself and you have posted some pictures of the smartphone on your social media account. With which the company has shared information about some specifications of this smartphone. In which it has been said that Vivo V23e 5G will get 44 megapixel selfie camera and 5G connectivity. Apart from this, let us know which other great specifications you will get in Vivo V23e 5G smartphone.

There will be a triple rear camera setup on the back panel of Vivo V23e 5G – In three separate posts posted from the Twitter account of Vivo Thailand, it has been told that this smartphone will be launched on November 23 at 6.30 pm local time. The design of the phone and some key specifications have been made public in the post made by the company. According to which 44 megapixel selfie camera in the smartphone, triple rear camera setup will be given in the back panel of the smartphone.

Vivo V23e 5G will be launched in two color options – According to the post made by the company, this smartphone can knock in two color options Black and Blue. Along with this, OLED display can be given in the smartphone. Also, the phone will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Specifications of Vivo V23e 5G – This Vivo smartphone Android 11 based FunTVivo V23e Specifications – This Vivo smartphone will work on Android 11 based FunTouch OS 12. In this you will get 6.44-inch full-HD + (1,080×2,460 pixels) AMOLED display. Apart from this, the phone will be equipped with MediaTek Helio G96 processor. With which up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage will be available. Apart from this, you can also put a micro SD card to increase the storage of the smartphone.

Also read: Oppo is also bringing a foldable phone to compete with Samsung’s Flip-Fold phones: the screen will open up to eight inches; Learn – Features

Camera of Vivo V23e 5G – Triple rear camera setup has been given in this smartphone. Whose primary camera is 64MP. At the same time, it will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP megapixel depth camera. Apart from this, a 44MP selfie camera has been given in the front of the smartphone for selfie and video calling.

Also read: Airtel is giving 500MB extra data to these users every day, know how much is the plan and what will be the validity

Vivo V23e 5G Battery – This smartphone will get 4050mAh battery. Which supports 44W fast charging. Apart from this, the smartphone has an in-display fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 and GPS. The dimensions of the phone are 160.87 x 74.28 x 7.36mm / 7.41mm and weighing 172 grams.