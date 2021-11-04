Vivo V23e will come with 64mp camera, specifications, price and design leaked before launch

Chinese smartphone company Vivo is going to launch a new phone in India soon. But even before the launch of this phone, some key specifications of the smartphone along with the price details have been leaked online. The Vivo V23e is expected to get a solid triple rear camera setup, with its main camera being said to be 64 megapixels. The smartphone will house a 4,030mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Vivo V23e Specifications

According to the report of news agency IANS, the smartphone will come with a water drop-notch design and a glass back panel. The Vivo V23e will have a triple rear camera module with a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. While it will have a 50MP selfie camera. Apart from this, it will get 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The rear camera setup is given in a rectangular shape towards the left corner. A microphone is placed on the top edge of the device, while its bottom edge houses a SIM slot, a microphone, a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille.

The device is expected to sport a 6.52-inch full-HD+ (1080×2460 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and pixel density of 412ppi. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12.

Vivo V23e Price

According to the data leak, it has been informed that Vivo V23e will come with a price of VND 10 million (about Rs 32,900) in Vietnam. It is being said that this device will come in a single blue color option. However, so far there has been no talk of releasing it outside this country. But it is expected that in India also its price can be around this.

This phone of Vivo was launched

To recall, Vivo V21e 5G was launched in India in June this year with a single 8GB + 128GB storage. The Vivo V21e 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity SoC and packs a dual rear camera setup. The handset flaunts a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display and comes with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with Mali G57 GPU. Vivo V21e 5G packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.