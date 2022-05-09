Vivo X80 Vivo X80 Pro Launched Globally Ahead of India Launch on May 18 Price Specifications and All Details

The new smartphones of Vivo X80 series will be launched in India on 18 May. But even before the launch in India, Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro smartphones have now been launched in the global market. Earlier these phones were introduced in China. Vivo X80 Pro has been launched in two variants. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is present in one variant and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset in the other. Whereas the standard Vivo X80 has a Dimensity 900 chipset. Let us tell you in detail about the price, specifications and features of these two phones.

Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 prices

The 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant of Vivo X80 Pro coming with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is priced at 5,499 Yuan (about Rs 63,300). At the same time, 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant is available for 5999 yuan (about Rs 69,100) and 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant is available for 6,699 yuan (about Rs 77,200). The Vivo X80 Pro smartphone that comes with Dimensity 9000 will be launched in 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant and 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant.

The 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of Vivo X80 is priced at 3,699 Yuan (about Rs 42,600). Whereas 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant is 3,999 yuan (about Rs 46,100), 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant at 4,399 yuan (about Rs 50,700) and 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant for 4,899 yuan (about Rs 46,500). has been launched.

Vivo X80 Pro specifications

Vivo X80 Pro flaunts a 6.78-inch 2K E5 LTPO2 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone also has a hole punch cut-out on the display, which houses a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. The smartphone has an ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

Vivo X80 Pro has a 50-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GNV sensor on the rear. Apart from this, 12 megapixel Sony IMX663 sensor, 8 megapixel periscope telephoto and 48 megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor have been given.

To give power to this new phone of Vivo, a 4700mAh battery has been provided which supports 80W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. The handset comes with reverse charging support. Android 12 based OriginOS Ocean has been given in the phone. The smartphone has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, dual speakers and a 27-layer VC cooling system.

Vivo X80 specifications

Vivo X80 smartphone flaunts a 6.78-inch 1080p E5 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display has a hole punch cut-out in the middle. This phone has 32 megapixel selfie sensor. Unlike the Pro variant, it has an optical fingerprint reader.

The phone has 50 megapixel primary Sony IMX866 RGBW sensor on the rear, 12 megapixel Sony IMX663 telephoto sensor and 12 megapixel ultrawide sensor. Vivo X80 packs a 4500mAh battery that supports 80W fast wired charging. The phone comes with Android 12 based Origin OS.