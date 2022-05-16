vivo Y01 launch price 8999 rupees features specifications sale date best smartphone under 10000 rupees Vivo Y01 smartphone launched in India 5000mAh battery and big screen in phone under 9 thousand rupees

Vivo on Monday launched its new handset Vivo Y01 in India. The brand new Vivo Y01 smartphone has been supplied with cool features like Good day Fullview show and 5000mAh battery. The corporate says that the phone gives nice features with sturdy features at an reasonably priced price.

Vivo Y01 Price(*9*)Vivo Y01 has been launched in two colours – Elegant Black and Sapphire Blue. The handset is priced at Rs 8,999. This phone shall be out there for buy on Vivo India’s e-store and all companion retail shops throughout the nation.

Vivo Y01 Specifications(*9*)Vivo Y01 smartphone has a 6.51 inch HD + Good day Full View show. The screen gives Eye Safety Mode to supply higher viewing, content material streaming, video calling and gaming expertise. The handset has features like MediaTek Helio P35 processor and Multi-Turbo 3.0. The phone has 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. Aside from this, the phone’s storage may be elevated as much as 1 TB by way of microSD card.

Speaking concerning the digital camera, the Vivo Y01 has a smooth design. It has a 3D again cowl i.e. 8.28 mm skinny physique, which supplies this phone a premium look. 5000mAh battery has been given to offer energy to the phone. The battery helps 10W charging. Vivo Y01 comes with Android based mostly Funtouch OS 11.1.

The phone has a 5 megapixel sensor for selfie. Whereas there’s an 8-megapixel main digital camera on the rear. The digital camera helps modes like face magnificence, photograph, video and time-lapse.

Allow us to let you know that Vivo Y01 has been made by the corporate under the Make in India marketing campaign. This phone has been made in the corporate’s manufacturing unit positioned in Higher Noida. Plastic has been used to make Vivo Y01. Its dimensions are 163.96×75.2×8.28 millimeters and weighing 178 grams. For connectivity in the phone, features like Bluetooth 5.0, Micro USB 2.0, GPS, OTG and FM have been offered. Ambient mild sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass and gyroscope are additionally out there in the handset.