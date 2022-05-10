Vivo Y15c launched in india price availability sports 5000mAh battery launched in India – Vivo Y15c launched in India, 5000mAh battery and bigger display

The company has quietly launched Vivo Y15c smartphone in India. In the Y-series, the company has also launched Vivo Y15s earlier in February. The new Vivo Y15c is a budget smartphone and most of the specifications given in it are the same as the Y15s. The handset has been launched in a storage variant and will be available for purchase in two colours.

Vivo Y15c Specifications

Vivo Y15C features a 6.51-inch LCD display with HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) resolution. Waterdrop notch has been given in this smartphone. In this phone of Vivo, the company has given MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The smartphone has the option of 32 GB and 64 GB storage with 3 GB RAM. Storage can be expanded via microSD card.

To give power to Vivo Y15C, 5000mAh battery has been provided which supports 10W charging speed. Talking about the software, Vivo’s new phone has sensors like Micro USB port, Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2.

Vivo Y15c has a square shape camera module on the rear which comes with 13 megapixels and 2 megapixel secondary lens. For better photo quality, Vivo has also given a flash on the rear of the phone. For selfie enthusiasts, the handset has an 8-megapixel front camera with aperture F / 2.0. The camera supports modes like Panorama, Face Beauty, Photo, Video, Live Photo, Time-lapse, Pro and Documents.

Vivo Y15c has been launched in Mystic Blue and Wave Green colors. The weight of the phone is around 179 grams. The company has used plastic material to make its rear panel. Talking about the operating system of the smartphone, it comes with Android 12 Best Funtouch OS 12. The dimensions of this latest Vivo smartphone are 163.96 x 75.2 x 8.28mm.

For connectivity, the company has given features like Bluetooth 5.0, Micro USB, GPS, OTG, FM in Vivo Y15C. Apart from this, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, fingerprint sensor and gyroscope sensor are supported in this phone.