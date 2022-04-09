Vivo Y21G with 5000mAh battery launched in India and priced below Rs 14000- Vivo Y21G with 5,000mAh battery launched in India, priced below Rs 14,000

Vivo’s new smartphone Vivo Y21G has been launched in India, this phone is given a 5,000mAh battery at a low price. Vivo Y21G has a sporty display of 6.51 inches and reverse charging feature. This phone is powered by MT6769 processor. Apart from this, you are given 1GB expandable RAM in this phone. Apart from this, fingerprint sensor has been given in this phone with face unlock feature.

Vivo Y21G has a 2.5D flat frame, which has a 6.51 inch HD + Halo display. Along with this, FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android runs on the operating system. Vivo Y21G comes in two colors Midnight Blue and Diamond Glow and runs on Android 12.

Talking about the specialty of this phone, it is a slim looking phone, which has been presented in a great design. Vivo has introduced this phone in India to compete with the phones of Redmi 10, Samsung Galaxy M33 and Reality.

Dual camera setup has been given in Vivo Y21G, in which 13MP primary sensor and 2MP super macro camera have been given. On the front side, it has an 8MP selfie camera with AI Beautifying feature.

4G connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5 and USB Type C port have been given. Talking about the sensor, this smartphone has been given accelerometer sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass sensor and gyroscope sensor.

Talking about the price of the smartphone, it costs Rs 13,990 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Which can be bought through online and offline. It can be discounted on credit card when purchased through online mode.

This smartphone is equipped with a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Talking about battery backup, this smartphone has a 5000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging.