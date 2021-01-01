vivo y21s launch price specs: 50MP camera phone at a lower price! Vivo quietly launches Vivo Y21s, find out the price and all the features – vivo y21s launch price 2799000 idr 50mp camera sale date features and features

Highlights The Vivo Y21s has a 6.51-inch LCD screen

The phone comes with the option of 4GB RAM

The handset comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage.

New Delhi

Vivo launched its new smartphone Vivo Y21 in India last month. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has launched its mid-range phone Vivo Y21s in Indonesia. It is the first mid-range Vivo smartphone with a 50-megapixel primary camera. Learn all about the features, features and price of Vivo Y21 …

Vivo Y21s: Price and Availability

The Vivo Y21S has been launched with 2,799,000 IDRs (around Rs. 14,400). The phone is available in Pearl White and Midnight Blue. The smartphone is expected to be released soon in some other markets including India.

Vivo Y21s: Features and Specifications

The Vivo Y21s has a 6.51-inch LCD screen that offers HD + resolution. The screen has an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Speaking of security, this Vivo phone has a fingerprint scanner on the side and it supports Face Unlock. Dimensions of the phone

164.26 x 76.08 x 8 millimeters and weighs 182 grams.

The Vivo Y21S is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The phone has 1GB extended RAM option along with 4GB RAM. This smartphone has 128 GB inbuilt storage which can be expanded with a microSD card. The Vivo Y21S is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. This phone can also be used to charge other devices.

Speaking of the camera, the Vivo Y21S has a 50 megapixel primary camera with an aperture of f / 1.8. The phone also has a 2 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone packs an 8-megapixel front camera that is optimized for taking good photos in low light.

The Vivo Y21s smartphone comes with Android 11OS, which is powered by Funtouch OS 11.1 skin. The device comes with features like dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack.