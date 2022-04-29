Vivo Y33T and Vivo Y33s get cheaper, will get 50MP camera with 8GB RAM Know New Price Vivo Y33T and Vivo Y33s get cheaper, will get 50MP camera with 8GB RAM; Know New Price

The smartphone maker has slashed the prices of two of its recently launched phones. The Vivo Y33T was introduced in January 2022, while the Vivo Y33s phone was launched in August 2021. After a few months, their price has been cut. Both these Vivo smartphones are almost identical in design and specification. But their chipset has been changed. Let’s know their new price and details…

Vivo Y33T Price

This phone was launched in India for Rs 18,990. But after this, its price has been cut by one thousand rupees, which is Rs 17,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It can be purchased from online stores of Amazon, Flipkart and Vivo.

Vivo Y33s price

Vivo Y33s was introduced at a price of Rs 17,990, but its price was increased by Rs 1,000 in October. But now it has been reduced again by Rs 1000, which you can buy from Vivo online store and Flipkart for Rs 17,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

Vivo Y33T Specifications

The smartphone is powered by Android 12 and offers 90Hz refresh rate display. The smartphone is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is coupled with 128GB of storage. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, FM radio and USB Type-C port.

Vivo Y33s Specifications

It runs on OS 11.1 based Android 11 and MediaTek Helio G80 processor. It is also paired with 128 GB storage. At the same time, its other features are similar to Vivo Y33T. For connectivity, it has dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5, NFC, GPS and a USB Type-C port.

Other details

Many features of Vivo Y33T and Y33s are given the same. Both of these include a 6.58-inch FHD+ display, 50MP triple rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging, 16MP front camera sensor, and 8GB of RAM.