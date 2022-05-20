Vivo Y75 launch price 20999 rs features specifications sale date 20 may

Vivo Y75 launch price 20999 (*20*) features specifications sale date 20 may

Vivo has launched its new Y collection smartphone Vivo Y5 in India. The brand new Vivo Y75 is a MediaTek processor and premium trying cellphone that comes with a glossy design. Features like 50MP Tremendous Evening Digital camera and 44MP AF Selfie Digital camera have been offered within the new Vivo Y75. What’s particular about this Vivo cellphone? Allow us to let you know every part in regards to the handset’s price, specifications and features.

Vivo Y75 Price

Vivo Y75 has been launched within the nation for Rs 20,999. The cellphone will be bought in Moonlight Shade and Dancing Waves colour. The sale of the smartphone will begin from May 20 on Flipkart, Vivo India’s e-store and all companion retail shops. A particular provide is being given to clients until May 31, beneath which advantages of as much as Rs 1,500 might be accessible on shopping for telephones beneath ICICI / SBI / IDFC First Financial institution / OneCard.

Vivo Y75 Specifications

Vivo Y75 smartphone has a 6.44 inch FullHD + (2400 × 1080 pixels) AMOLED show. The smartphone is glossy and lightweight in weight. To offer energy to the cellphone, the corporate has given 4050mAh battery which helps 44W FlashCharge. 128 GB inbuilt storage is on the market within the cellphone. Android 11 primarily based FunTouch OS 12 is on the market on this Vivo cellphone.

MediaTek Helio G96 processor has been given in Vivo Y75 smartphone. 8GB RAM has been given within the handset and the choice of Prolonged RAM as much as 4 GB is on the market.

Speaking in regards to the digicam, Vivo Y75 has a triple rear digicam setup. The handset has 50 megapixel main, 8 megapixel wide-angle and a pair of megapixel tremendous macro sensors. The entrance facet of the cellphone has a 44MP Eye autofocus selfie digicam for selfies and video calls. The cellphone has choices like Extremely-wide Evening, Tremendous Bokeh, Bokeh Flare Portrait, AI Excessive Evening, SteadyFace Selfie Video, Multi-Fashion Portrait, Double Publicity and Video Face Magnificence.